TM Forum Recognizes 5G Intelligent Service Operations Catalyst Team for Demonstrating Revenue Generation Through 5G Service Slices

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that the 5G Intelligent Service Operations team won the Outstanding Catalyst Communications Award from TM Forum during Digital Transformation World 2018. In the Catalyst, NEC/Netcracker and its collaborators proved the technology is ready for IoT use cases that will generate new revenue streams through the deployment and management of 5G slice-based services, such as 4K video streaming.

The Catalyst was championed by some of the world's leading service providers, including AT&T, Orange, Telecom Italia, KDDI Research, Telenor, BT, NTT Communications and Vodafone, highlighting the importance of this project in the industry as 5G deployments become imminent.

"The Catalyst projects showcased at Digital Transformation World 2018 were incredibly innovative and demonstrated real solutions to industry challenges," said Andy Tiller, Executive Vice President of Collaboration and Innovation at TM Forum. "Catalysts showcase the power of collaboration enabled by TM Forum, and bring together a wide range of companies, industries and ecosystems. Our sincere congratulations to Netcracker Technology, part of the 5G intelligent Service Operations Catalyst team, for winning a Catalyst Team Award for Outstanding Catalyst Communications."

The Catalyst team demonstrated a complex use case based on the Tour de France which required multiple network slices, including high-bandwidth drone broadcasting and ultra-low latency drone control. Using NEC/Netcracker's advanced Service Orchestration, network slices of any type could be deployed and managed dynamically in real time by automating their lifecycle. In addition, the Catalyst was able to support complex SLAs by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to react instantly to unpredictable events from the network or external forces, such as weather.

"NEC/Netcracker is delighted to be part of the Catalyst team that made a significant breakthrough in proving the readiness of service operations for new 5G-based use cases," said Aloke Tusnial, CTO of SDN/NFV at Netcracker. "The Forum's recognition of our Catalyst, which showcased 5G's revenue-generating potential, underscores the importance of building standards around next-gen networks so service providers can fully leverage them to their advantage."

