Canamex Gold Corp.: GOLDUSA Security Token Offering - Minimum Subscription Increase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE:CSQ) on May 15, 2018, launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ("GOLDUSA" or "Token" ticker symbol "GOLD") Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO").

Increase to Minimum Subscription

The Company has decided to increase the STO minimum subscription amount from 2,000 GOLDUSA tokens to 25,000 GOLDUSA tokens, for valid subscriptions by accredited investors received from 0900 PST on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Further general details of the STO, are as follows:

Exposure to gold-asset-backed token at a substantial discount to the spot gold price



Each GOLDUSA Token represents 1/200 oz. gold



Current offer price $US 4.125 per GOLDUSA token, which is 37% discount to $US 6.50 value per token, based on $US 1300 per oz. gold price



Minimum subscription: Increased to 25,000 GOLDUSA Tokens



Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).



For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/ (https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/)



For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/ (https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/)



GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) ERC20 security token Etherscan technical details are as follows: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833 (https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833)

ChainDelivery Registered Trademark

As previously advised, the Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery royalty stream delivery.

ChainDelivery was approved as a registered Trade Mark in Norway by Patentkontoret within Blockchain technology on April 26th, 2018. The Norwegian Industrial Property Office is part of the Patent Cooperation Treaty comprising 152 countries in the world including USA and Canada. Approved applications will be awarded priority in subsequent applications in other Patent Cooperation Treaty Countries.

Harmonychain AS has four categories of Patents Pending and Trademarks:

Mether and Bether Commodity physical forwards tailored for the Commodity Producers.

ChainDelivery Royalty Stream and Physical Delivery Queue systems for Commodity Producers.

Security systems related to Breach of Blockchain Security.

Transparency system.

Comments by David Vincent, CEO of the Company: "The recent approval of the ChainDelivery trademark, further secures the Company rights to security token financing models, asset backed by royalty metals streams and physical delivery, developed for blockchain security token application. The security token financing models seek to achieve a financing paradigm shift within the gold and silver mining and minerals explorations sector, for Canadian listed companies."

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA and the improving gold price environment. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com (https://canamexgold.com/)

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

Chief Executive Officer and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com (mailto:david.vincent@canamexgold.com)

Mike Stark

Chairman of the Board

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mike.stark@canamexgold.com (mailto:mike.stark@canamexgold.com)

