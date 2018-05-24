Headlam's like-for-like sales fell in the first four months of 2018 as the carpet and flooring distributor suffered from a weak UK market, reduced orders from its biggest customer and bad weather. The company said it was relying on a pickup in trading in the second half of the year to meet market expectations for annual profit. Its shares fell 3.5% to 465.5p at 12:47 BST. Revenue rose 0.6% in the four months to the end of April from a year earlier but revenue from businesses established for a ...

