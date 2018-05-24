Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces "Cirque Du Munz" Munzee's Seventh Birthday Events

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced celebration plans for their flagship game Munzee's 7th anniversary. Throughout the month of July, Munzee will be celebrating "Cirque Du Munz" birthday events, which are circus-themed event packages players can purchase to host their own Munzee birthday parties.

Similar to the Go Green Earth Day Events in the Spring, these event packages have become a popular addition to the game's community of players and a strong revenue driver. In previous years July has been the company's most profitable month due in part to the increase in event activity.

"Throughout our seven years we have gone bigger and bigger with our birthday celebrations and this year is no different," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "We're excited for players to meet us under the big top and celebrate Munzee's stupendous seven years."

Freeze Tag will also host two Birthday Bash events of their own. The first will be held in North Texas, where Munzee was founded, on July 14, 2018 at Celebration Park in Allen, TX. Players can RSVP to the event on the Munzee Calendar here: https://calendar.munzee.com/MHQ7/

The company's West Coast team will host their first official event on July 21, 2018 at Irvine Regional Park in Orange, California. The event will feature a new Munzee Virtual Garden, unique in-game achievements, giveaways and more. Players can RSVP to the event on the Munzee Calendar here: https://calendar.munzee.com/7WestCoast/

"We are dedicated to growing the player base on the west coast and surrounding area," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "The California team is excited to meet Munzee players from all over, celebrate with food and prizes, and have a great time playing Munzee."

Freeze Tag is also sponsoring two player hosted birthday events as well this July. One in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 7, 2018 and another series of events in Stuttgart-Hohenheim, Germany from July 6-8, 2018. Players interested in hosting their own Munzee Birthday Events can learn more on the Munzee Blog at www.munzeeblog.com/cirque-du-munz-birthday-events/.

To learn more about Munzee, go to www.playmunzee.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to http://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag