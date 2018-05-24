NOTICE 2018-05-24 MINI FUTURES LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 1 warrant issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc with effect from 2018-05-25. The warrant will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680709