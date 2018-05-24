Spanish manufacturer of horizontal single-axis solar trackers Soltec, together with Black & Veatch and the Renewable Energy Test Center, have created a new evaluation center in Livermore, California. The inauguration will take place on July 9Spanish manufacturer and supplier of horizontal single-axis solar trackers Soltec is opening a new research and evaluation center in the city of Livermore, California, where the company has its U.S. headquarters. The mission of Soltec's Bifacial Tracking Evaluation Center (BiTEC) is to perform rigorous assessment of installation and control-parameter influences ...

