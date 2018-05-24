Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises (TSXV: NSP) (FSE: 50N) (OTCQB: NSPDF) has engaged Dr. Amin Janmohamed as its Qualified Person In Charge in the company's application to become a Licensed Dealer. He has also joined Naturally Splendid's Advisory Board where his extensive medical research and formulation experience will be a significant asset as strategic plans continue to evolve and focus on the nutraceutical and therapeutic applications for cannabinoids such as CBD and THC.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which describes this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Naturally Splendid" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_idtyp68l/Naturally-Splendid-TSXVNSP-engaged-Dr-Amin-Janmohamed-as-its-QPIC-in-the-companys-application-to-become-a-Licensed-Dealer

Dr. Janmohamed, a researcher, clinical program developer and drug formulator in the area of severe opioid use disorder, has been published in several medical publications. He brings extensive expertise in formulations, regulations, drug development, manufacturing, security, and program development of controlled substances in clinical trials and clinical treatment.

Currently a researcher at the Centre for Health Evaluation and Outcome Sciences "CHEOS" affiliated with Providence Health Care Research Institute and UBC Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Janmohamed is also the CEO of Bixa Therapeutics Inc., Bixa Research Inc., and Bixa S.A., and a co-investigator in the Study to Access Long-term Opioid Medication "SALOME" clinical trial.

Douglas Mason, CEO, stated: "Engaging Dr. Janmohamed as our QPIC is a critical step towards Naturally Splendid becoming a Licensed Dealer in Canada. With his first-hand experience at obtaining and working under a Dealer's License and his many years of research experience, he will be able to guide us through the process and provide invaluable insight. He has a wealth of history in the medical research and formulation field that will be invaluable on our Advisory Board as we pursue a number of activities related to cannabis and the extraction, formulation and distribution of cannabinoids."

Becoming a Licensed Dealer creates the opportunity for several revenue streams including CBD and THC as well as other cannabinoids derived from hemp or marijuana, as it relates to extraction, distillation, product development, manufacturing, packaging, and marketing of cannabinoid fortified products.

According to the Prime Minister's office, regulatory laws in Canada pertaining to the extraction of CBD from industrial hemp are anticipated to be amended in the summer of 2018. Becoming a Licensed Dealer positions Naturally Splendid to be a supplier of cannabis extracts and cannabis extract fortified products as well as importing and exporting globally.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products.

The company recently acquired Absorbent Concepts Inc., an organic hemp processor, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Listed as the only strictly organic hemp seed processor in North America, ACI is a significant producer of hulled seed, hemp seed oil and high percentage protein powder, sold under the OmegaVida brand, with plans to expand to provide a full range of conventional hemp products.

For more information please visit the company's website www.naturallysplendid.com, or contact investor relations at 604-673-9573 or email info@naturallysplendid.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news, research reports and other content of interest to its following of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com