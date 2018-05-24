Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation

May 24, 2018

Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation has received a notification from AXA S.A. (city and country of residence: Paris, France) on May 24, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the notification, the proportion of AXA S.A. of the total number of Amer Sports Corporation's shares and voting rights increased above five (5) per cent on May 21, 2018.

Total positions of AXA S.A. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0.25% 5.26% 116,517,285 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A. Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009000285 5,842,821 5.01% SUBTOTAL A 5,842,821 5.01%

B. Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6





Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights CFD Cash settlement 287,811 0.25% SUBTOTAL B 287,811 0.25%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both AXA S.A. 5.01% 0.25% 5.26%

