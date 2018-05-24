Researchers at the University of Texas have been awarded $3 million by the Texan Department of Energy in a bid to accelerate research in battery storage technology to overcome the "Achilles heel" of solar powerThe University of Texas's Cockrell School of Engineering has developed a system integrating solar power and storage systems with the potential to halve costs, while also being significantly smaller. The system, named the M4 inverter, carries the primary function of converting the DC output of solar panels to medium-voltage alternating current. The M4 inverter is more compact than current ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...