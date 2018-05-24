At the request of I-tech AB (publ), 556585-9682, I-tech AB:s shares will be traded on First North as from May 28, 2018. The company has 11,927,185 shares as per today's date. Short name: ITECH -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,927,185 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167725 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155401 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556585-9682 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 1000 Basic Materials --------------------- 1300 Chemicals --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 73.