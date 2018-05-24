Orange Belgium: Orange Belgium and MEDIALAAN sign a full MVNO agreement that welcomes JIM Mobile and Mobile Vikings on the Orange Belgium network

Joint Press Release

Brussels, 24 May 2018

Regulated information

Orange Belgium and MEDIALAAN sign a full MVNO[1] agreement that welcomes JIM Mobile and Mobile Vikings on the Orange Belgium network

Orange Belgium and MEDIALAAN announce today that they have signed a wholesale partnership for 5 years for the mobile branch of MEDIALAAN: Unleashed, which provides mobile services to residential customers under the Mobile Vikings and JIM Mobile brand. As from spring 2019, Unleashed will migrate the approximately 365,000 customers of Mobile Vikings and JIM Mobile, currently hosted on the Base network, to surf, call and text via the leading 4G network of Orange Belgium.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, explains: "I am very happy to start a new collaboration with MEDIALAAN, the leading Flemish commercial broadcaster. This full MVNO agreement is more than just a contract. It is the start of a strong long-term partnership based on a shared vision and the complementarity of both companies. I look forward to welcoming the customers of Mobile Vikings and JIM Mobile on our leading 4G network."

Herbert Vanhove, CEO of Unleashed: "This strategic partnership is excellent news. We are delighted to work with Orange, one of the leading telecom operators in Europe. The match between our companies is there. Orange Belgium has an excellent understanding of our needs as a challenger in the mobile market and fully supports our growth ambitions. As a full MVNO we are indeed able to expand the mobile services that we provide to our customers and community members. For example we will look at the possibility to offer fixed internet solutions in the future, since internet only might be made available as a result of upcoming regulation. Our partnership with Orange on providing telecommunication services is another step in MEDIALAAN's digital transformation strategy: today MEDIALAAN provides its growing base of youngsters with a strong on line video offering, which it can now complement with a strengthened telecommunication offering."





Unmatched customer experience on top quality network

Since many years Orange Belgium has been investing massively in its mobile network to guarantee a top qualitative experience for its customers.

Orange 4G network covers 99.7% of the Belgian population (coverage maps (http://www.ibpt.be/en/consumers/telephone/quality-of-service/coverage-maps-mobile-networks) issued by telecom regulator BIPT). The recent report of Open Signal (State of the mobile networks: Belgium - March 2018 (https://opensignal.com/reports/2018/03/belgium/state-of-the-mobile-network)) and the recent BeCover+ results (https://www.test-achats.be/hightech/gsm/news/le-reseau-dinternet-mobile-le-plus-rapide) of a well-known consumer organization recognize the top quality of Orange's 4G network.

About Unleashed and MEDIALAAN

The Belgian mobile service provider Unleashed is part of MEDIALAAN, the largest commercial broadcaster active in radio, TV and interactive media. Unleashed is the base camp of three consumer brands - Mobile Vikings, JIM Mobile and Stievie - who all strive to offer their communities a competitive and innovative offering.

More information on: medialaan.be (https://medialaan.be/)

Press contact

Sara Vercauteren - sara.vercauteren@medialaan.be (mailto:sara.vercauteren@medialaan.be) - +32 (0) 495 21 56 69

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92



[1] A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers. The full MVNO is responsible for the whole infrastructure, operations, customers, and data, giving it full control over all the services and products it offers in the market, as well as flexibility in designing and deploying new services. The mobile network operator supplies the network access.





Orange - Medialaan - FR (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2195162/850470.pdf)

Orange - Medialaan - NL (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2195162/850469.pdf)

Orange - Medialaan - UK (http://hugin.info/134974/R/2195162/850468.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire

