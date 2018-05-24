Capita plc - Notice of AGM
London, May 24
24 May 2018
Capita plc
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00am on Tuesday26 June 2018 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM :
* Notice of Meeting for the 2018 Annual General Meeting
* Form of Proxy
These documents are also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/shareholders
Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641