Capita plc - Notice of AGM

24 May 2018

Capita plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00am on Tuesday26 June 2018 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM :

* Notice of Meeting for the 2018 Annual General Meeting

* Form of Proxy

These documents are also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/shareholders

Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641