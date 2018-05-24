Lindsey Pownall, a non-executive director at supermarket giant Tesco, purchased 50,000 shares in the FTSE 100-listed firm on Thursday. Pownall, former chief executive of chilled and ambient foods supplier Samworth Brothers, acquired the shares at an average cost of 246.40p each for a total of £123,000. Tesco announced on Tuesday that it was shuttering its online general merchandise business, Tesco Direct, in new UK chief executive Charles Wilson's first visible act since joining as part of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...