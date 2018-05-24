German lender Deutsche Bank announced on Thursday it was preparing over 7,000 lay-offs across its global operations in a bid to cut costs The bank announced it would reducing its staff from over 97,000 employees at present to below 90,000, with one in four positions in equities sales and trading expected to be impacted. The bank, which employs roughly 8,500 people in the UK, about 66,000 in Europe, 21,000 employees in Asia and another 10,000 in North America, did not specify which regions would ...

