In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 17, 2018 to May 23, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 17/05/2018 71,959 54.1140 3,893,989 XPAR 18/05/2018 71,647 54.5738 3,910,049 XPAR 21/05/2018 126,533 54.6241 6,911,751 XPAR 22/05/2018 17,548 54.1856 950,849 BATE 22/05/2018 51,429 54.0727 2,780,905 CHIX 22/05/2018 10,713 53.9300 577,752 TRQX 22/05/2018 223,605 54.1199 12,101,480 XPAR 23/05/2018 23,598 52.5235 1,239,450 BATE 23/05/2018 53,524 52.6195 2,816,406 CHIX 23/05/2018 42,340 52.6617 2,229,696 TRQX 23/05/2018 261,196 52.5931 13,737,107 XPAR Total 954,092 53.6106 51,149,435

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

