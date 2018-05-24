Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards

AMSTERDAM, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum and its European teams, Emanate and Omnicom Public Relations Group, Italy, won seven SABRE awards, including a Diamond, four Gold and two In2 SABRE awards, for their work on behalf of their clients at the 2018 EMEA SABRE Awards ceremony held last evening in Amsterdam.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696529/Ketchum_EMEA_SABRE_Awards.jpg )



In addition to winning the Diamond SABRE award in the Brand-Building category, Ketchum's work for Libresse was named third in Best in Show as part of the Platinum SABRE awards.

The winning campaigns, which were rewarded for their innovative and strategic approach, were across a mix of categories including Public Education and Fashion and Beauty, among others.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive these awards in recognition of our work from across the EMEA region," said Mark Hume, Ketchum's international COO and CFO. "These wins are the product of Ketchum's creative and collaborative talent, strong partnerships with clients, and our ability to deliver meaningful campaigns that make a difference for our clients' business."

Ketchum's award-winning campaigns include:

Diamond SABRE Awards

BRAND-BUILDING

"bloodnormal"

Libresse with Ketchum and Myriad PR

Gold SABRE Awards

PUBLICITY STUNT

"BK Loving 'IT'"

Burger King Deutschland with Emanate and Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur

FASHION AND BEAUTY

"Borotalco's Stop the Stink Hotline"

Bolton Austria/Borotalco with Ketchum Publico

PUBLIC EDUCATION

"Serious Play: Learning Coding at School"

Clementoni with Omnicom Public Relations Group Italy/Ketchum

RUSSIA AND THE CIS

"Beyond the Capitals"

Google Russia with Ketchum, SLAVA, JAMI, OMD OM Group and Gran

In2 SABRE Winners

BEST MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

"Philips Hue Finds Its VOICE"

Philips Lighting U.K. with Ketchum, Havas and Pelling

BEST MEME/VIRAL CAMPAIGN

"BK loving 'IT'"

Burger King Deutschland with Emanate and Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur

In2 SABRE Certificates of Excellence

BEST IN DIGITAL/PRINT CONSUMER MEDIA - EARNED

"bloodnormal"

Libresse with Ketchum and Myriad PR

BEST MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

"Clash of Powertrains: How to Electrify a 100% Petrolhead Community"

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG with Ketchum Pleon

BEST USE OF INTEGRATED SOCIAL MEDIA

"Philips Hue Finds Its VOICE"

Philips Lighting U.K. with Ketchum, Havas and Pelling

BEST IN BRAND FILM/VIDEO

"BK loving 'IT'"

Burger King Deutschland with Emanate and Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur

BEST IN BRAND FILM/VIDEO

"bloodnormal"

Libresse with Ketchum and Myriad PR

BEST IN IDENTITY BRANDING

"Gift of Fire"

Burger King Deutschland with Emanate and Grabarz & Partner Werbeagentur

BEST IN IDENTITY BRANDING

"Introduction of the Philips OneBlade"

Philips Benelux with OneVoice Connect

The EMEA SABRE Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement) are open to anyone working in public relations, advertising, digital and social media firms, marketing, corporate communications, investor relations, public affairs, employee communications or any other field related to branding, reputation management and stakeholder engagement. They attract entries from consulting firms, agencies, corporate departments, not-for-profit organizations, government agencies or other institutions. The In2 SABRE Awards built upon the SABRE Awards' heritage by introducing a host of new categories to reflect the great digital content being created in a variety of places, from content created for paid, owned and earned channels; storytelling in print, digital and video forms; social media and community management; and the use of data and analytics.

Earlier this year, Ketchum won its sixth PRWeek Campaign of the Year Award for its work with Frito-Lay and was named WARC's No. 2 digital agency in the world. In 2017, the firm won 26 Cannes Lions, making it the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival's most-awarded PR firm, and was named one of the Top Places to Work in PR by PR News. Most recently, Ketchum was named Creative Agency of the Year by The Holmes Report at the 2018 North American SABRE Awards and won four PRWeek Global awards on behalf of its clients.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications consultancy with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The Holmes Report's Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the winner of 45 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit http://www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.