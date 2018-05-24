Performance System Development Selected as Program Implementer for UGI Save Smart New Homes and Home Energy Upgrades Programs

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Performance Systems Development (PSD), a leading energy efficiency solutions provider, was recently selected by UGI Utilities to deliver the UGI Save Smart New Homes and Home Energy Upgrades programs for natural gas homes in Pennsylvania.

"UGI is very pleased to be working with PSD on our Save Smart New Homes and Home Energy Upgrades programs. As a program implementer, PSD matches UGI's commitment to customer service and energy efficiency. UGI is very pleased to be able to offer this level of service to our customers," according to Joe Nunley, Senior Analyst EE&C, UGI Utilities, Inc.

UGI Save Smart New Homes financial incentives are available to builders of new homes serviced by UGI Gas or UGI Penn Natural Gas. Participating builders will receive access to financial incentives, marketing support, and community recognition, for the documented construction of high-quality, energy-efficient homes that achieve at least 30 percent savings over current code, with additional incentives for homes that also attain ENERGY STAR® certification.

UGI Save Smart Home Energy Upgrades offers comprehensive home energy audits provided by BPI-certified home performance contractors and financial incentives to homeowners serviced by UGI Gas. The audit will identify air leakage and insulation opportunities to improve comfort, assess HVAC equipment to improve efficiency and offer helpful tips to lower gas bills. Additional incentives are available to make energy-saving improvements.

"UGI utilities bring an exceptionally strong commitment to customer satisfaction, and we appreciate the confidence they have shown in PSD's ability to express that commitment to homeowners, builders, and contractors throughout their territories. We're thrilled to be working together to build and support a strong energy efficiency workforce through the design and delivery of comprehensive efficiency programs," said PSD's Senior Vice President of Programs, Kathy Greely.

PSD will employ a custom version of the company's Compass software platform to coordinate program activity, collect and track program savings, and process customer incentives for both programs. "Working with UGI on these programs, we are able to help translate UGI's customer service commitment to real and substantial energy and cost savings for homeowners across UGI territories," said Chris Hurwitz, Senior Program Manager at PSD.

To learn more about the UGI Save Smart New Homes or Home Energy Upgrades programs, visit https://ugisavesmart.com or call +1 (844) 634-7536.

About PSD:

At Performance Systems Development, we translate building science into innovative utility programs and powerful software products. As a leading provider of energy efficiency programs, software and services to utilities and their customers, PSD designs and implements programs which leverage the power of our Compass software platform to consistently exceed program savings goals and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our next generation data management solutions and experienced staff are helping utilities across the country to achieve deeper savings, higher quality data and reporting, and increased customer participation. Whether you are looking to design or deliver a program, oversee the quality of your trade allies, or manage multiple data streams, PSD has the tools, services and experience to help you and your customers achieve success. www.psdconsulting.com

SOURCE: Performance Systems Development