sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,75 Euro		+0,10
+0,42 %
WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,885
23,895
20:04
23,88
23,89
20:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG23,75+0,42 %