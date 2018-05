Vedanta Limited: Update on Tuticorin Smelter

MUMBAI, India, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to our announcement on April 10, 2018 and March 27, 2018, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) vide its order dated May 23, 2018 ordered disconnection of electricity supply and closure of the Company's 'Copper Smelter Plant 1 at Thoothukkudi District, Tamil Nadu' under provisions of Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1971, with immediate effect. The plant was not operating since March 27, 2018 as informed earlier vide the above said announcements.

We continue to work with the regulatory authorities, at all time ensuring compliance with the necessary regulations.

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please note that the said Copper Smelter has contributed ~Rs. 1,373 Crore i.e. ~5.4% of the consolidated EBIDTA during the last financial year 2017-18 and the carrying value of property, plant and equipment as at March 31, 2018 was ~Rs. 2,131 Crore i.e. ~2% of total assets.

