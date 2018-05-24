sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,501 Euro		-0,651
-6,41 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,57
9,595
20:00
9,563
9,593
20:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMERZBANK AG9,501-6,41 %