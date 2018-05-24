The dividends of Commerzbank are not interesting at all. The bank was hit especially strong by the financial crash of 2008. Instead of making profits the bank had to suffer from losses. Therefore, there simply was no more room for a dividend of Commerzbank. In the year 2007 the bank paid 1 Euro per share, but in 2008 the dividend was cancelled completely.

Since then the Commerzbank does not pay any dividends at all. The only exception was 2015 with a dividend of 0.20 Euro per share. As ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...