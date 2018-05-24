Rakuten Marketing Launches New Consent Management Platform to Gain Uniform Signal for Consumer Consent under GDPR

Disclaimer: The information and opinions within this content are for information purposes only. They are not intended to constitute legal or other professional advice, and should not be relied on or treated as a substitute for specific advice relevant to particular circumstances.

SAN MATEO, California, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Marketing, a leading technology company that enables brands to increase sales through data-driven performance marketing, today launched a new consent management platform (CMP) for brands, advertisers and publishers, compliant with the IAB Europe / Tech Lab Transparency and Consent Framework and developed to-date within a DigiTrust (now IAB Tech Lab) working group.

The Rakuten Marketing CMP is a proactive measure to help brands, advertisers and publishers gain consent under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that goes into effect on May 25. Under the GDPR, the 'consent' model is one of six legal bases for collecting and processing personal consumer data lawfully. For consent to be valid, it must be freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous, and given with a clear affirmative action. The primary goal for Rakuten Marketing with the launch of this CMP is to provide brands, advertisers and publishers with a trustworthy and reliable solution that creates a standard for all language used to secure consumer 'consent' for use of their personal data on a global level. Additionally, to advocate broad adoption and use of a single source that promotes the "consent" model, which increases transparency and ensures consumers understand what personal information is collected and how it is used in the context of online ads and marketing campaigns.

Rakuten Marketing co-developed the open-source CMP as a founding contributor to the DigiTrust (now IAB Tech Lab) CMP Development Working Group. The working group is comprised of IAB Tech Lab members who, like Rakuten Marketing, are committed to open-source software development plus IAB Tech Lab identity and privacy standards. The CMP is directly coupled by design to the DigiTrust neutral ID and namespace, and may only be distributed by contributing members of the CMP Development Working Group. The end result is a flexible platform that ensures brands, advertisers and publishers collect valid consumer consent, and persistently honor consumer preferences. The messaging in the tool has been tested, and received the highest consent adoption over other tested messaging, and will be instrumental in helping advertisers, brands and publishers successfully navigate GDPR mandates. The messaging should be customized to fit a particular advertiser's or publisher's business.

Rakuten Marketing CTO Neal Richter stated, "We're excited to bring this new CMP to the market, which directly supports the consent model within GDPR. We firmly believe the consent legal basis gives consumers the greatest control over their personal marketing experiences, and will help brands build and grow truly positive and trusted consumer relationships that support bottom-line growth."

The CMP is a free, open-sourced platform that integrates into existing marketing and IT technologies. It's compliant with the consent string specification recently released by IAB Europe and Tech Lab to standardize consent signals from users and other parties. Rakuten Marketing is a member of IAB TechLab, IAB Europe, IAB Japan and IAB U.S., and is actively contributing to GDPR, DigiTrust and OpenRTB working groups. Visit our CMP landing pages to learn more. Click here for the U.S. page and here for the U.K.

