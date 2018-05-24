Conjoule: We are the peer-to-peer market place for locally produced energy.



Essen, May 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The energy provider innogy and the startup Conjoule are focusing on digitization and are jointly launching the "Community Network" future project in Mulheim an der Ruhr.Conjoule's community network platform, designed specifically for this purpose, allows owners of private photovoltaic systems and neighborhood consumers to share renewable energy. The electricity from next door strengthens the local structures and leads to cost advantages due to the proximity.Consumers include non-self-powered neighbors, local businesses, supermarkets and schools. The blockchain technology allows the exchange of locally generated electricity between the neighbors and creates transparency about the source of each kilowatt-hour generated."We are excited to work on this future project "Community Network" in order to deepen our know-how on platform users and technology," says Sam Warburton, Managing Director of Conjoule GmbH.The prosumer households participating in the project will be equipped with modern measuring devices (smart meters) that measure energy flows in real time. If more electricity is generated within the Mulheim community than can be consumed, the excess green electricity is sold to environmentally conscious customers outside the community. Conversely, the participants are supplied with green electricity from innogy, if the weather does not allow sufficient generation of solar power.Conjoule.de: We are the peer-to-peer market place for locally produced energy.The Conjoule team includes leading tech, energy, and blockchain experts and engineers. To find out more about our unique approach and energy solutions, please email us at info@conjoule.com.Source: Conjoule GmbHCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.