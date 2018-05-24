Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will host a webcast to discuss data to be presented on solriamfetol (JZP-110) and Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution at the Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS) in Baltimore, MD from June 3-6, 2018.

The live webcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. EDT on June 5, 2018. Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinase and Defitelio (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/products. For more information, please visit http://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

