International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced its partnership in Amkiri's Visual Fragrance Technology -- a new 'ink' that can be drawn on the skin that also delivers a long-lasting fragrance, thus connecting the senses of sight and smell. The innovative product's launch was announced on March 22, 2018 by Amkiri, an Israeli-based start-up that was founded in 2014.

"This is a significant innovation in the fragrance category, merging strong and deeply personal visuals with the resonance and emotion of fragrance," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "The Visual Fragrance technology creates a new platform from which IFF can showcase our capabilities, including naturals, molecules, and cosmetic actives. The potential for innovative applications are nearly endless and our teams are truly inspired by the possibilities."

Amkiri's patented Visual Fragrance is applied to the skin using specially designed applicators, allowing the user to adorn themselves with individual multisensory body art. The formula is long-wearing, and can work with any fragrance or color.

"Some of the most disruptive innovations come from the start-up community -- this is as true in beauty care as it is in technology," said Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF Group President, Fragrances. "This extremely emotionally engaging technology brings a very timely category innovation to the market place."

Amkiri Chairman David Chissick said,This partnership with IFF signals Amkiri's commitment to product excellence and establishing Visual Fragrance as a part of consumers' daily beauty regimen. The company will continue to develop more ground-breaking technologies that will continue to serve and disrupt the beauty industry."

IFF, with its legacy of pioneering firsts, believes that this venture will strengthen its ties with and access to the innovation community, bringing in fresh insight that can be leveraged across the business.

