Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Remind Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Solid Biosciences, Inc. (SLDB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 29th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) securities issued in connection with the Company's January 25, 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"), or on the open market between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 29, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) that Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Solid Biosciences securities in connection with the IPO or in the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Solid Biosciences, Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/solid. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

CONTACT:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

SOURCE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.