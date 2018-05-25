Media Release

Straumann Group and Zirkonzahn USA sign a cooperation agreement for the United States and Canada

Basel, 25 May 2018- The Straumann Group and Zirkonzahn USA Inc. today announced that they have signed an agreement to work together in the United States and Canada. The collaboration will include co-development and co-marketing activities coupled with joint symposia in the US for dental clinicians and technicians (https://inofficemilling.com (https://inofficemilling.com)). The aim is to promote seamless digital workflow that seeks to maximize patient satisfaction and treatment availability for a broader section of the population.

There are more than 34 million Americans who are edentulous in at least on one arch.1 While more than 50% can afford treatment, the actual treatment rate is still very low - but is growing.

Marco Gadola, CEO Straumann Group stated: "We are delighted to collaborate with Zirkonzahn in North America to create further growth opportunities in the CADCAM prosthetic segment, supporting our strategic goal of delivering end-to-end digital solutions for full-arch tooth replacement."

Alessandro Cucchiaro, CEO of Zirkonzahn USA, said: "By adding our expertise to the collaboration, we will provide leading-edge technology to American and Canadian customers, enabling them to offer the best possible solutions for patients."

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Straumann, Neodent, Medentika, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group employs more than 5000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

About Zirkonzahn USA

Headquartered in Norcross, GA, Zirkonzahn USA Inc. has been the US distributor of Zirkonzahn since 2007. Zirkonzahn is one of the world's leading suppliers of CADCAM-based solutions for prosthodontics and dental prosthetics. Built on the core values of innovation, trust, responsibility and discipline, Zirkonzahn was founded in 2005 by the renowned dental technician Enrico Steger, who leads the company together with his son Julian. With its proprietary dental products and technologies, Zirkonzahn is regarded as a driver of invention and innovation in the industry. The product portfolio is geared to quality and is only sold to customers with high-end requirements. In addition, loyal customers benefit from an exceptional education program in dedicated Zirkonzahn training centers. For more information, please visit: www.zirkonzahn.com (http://www.zirkonzahn.com).

Sources:

1American College of Prosthodontics, facts & figures 2017