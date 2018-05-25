Kinnevik: Financial results for the first quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published financial results for the first quarter 2018 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Zalora, The Iconic and Namshi.
Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, 25 May 2018, at 10.00 CET to present the results for the first quarter 2018. Participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
DE: +49 (0)69 2222 13420
US: +1 646 828 8156
PIN Code: 1980325#
Summary financials for Global Fashion Group can be found on the following pages of this press release.
For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/) or contact:
Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire