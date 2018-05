Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces publication of convening notice for the 2018 Annual General Meeting 25-May-2018 / 08:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF CONVENING NOTICE FOR THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING* _25 May 2018_. Aroundtown SA ('*Aroundtown*') announces today the publication of the convening notice and related materials for the annual general meeting of shareholders of Aroundtown ('*AGM*') to be held on 27 June 2018. In connection with the AGM, the board of directors of Aroundtown has proposed the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.234 (gross) per share, subject to the approval of the dividend by the AGM. Further information regarding the AGM and the proposed dividend is available at http://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2018/ [1]. *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier cities in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. *Contact * Timothy Wright T: +352 285 7741 E: info@aroundtown.de www.aroundtown.de May 25, 2018 02:35 ET (06:35 GMT)