Pennon posted a rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Friday and hiked its dividend as it sounded a positive note on the outlook for water and waste. In the year to the end of March 2018, pre-tax profit increased 3.5% to £258.8m on revenue of £1.39bn, up 2.9% on the previous year. Statutory earnings per share were up 20.6% to 48.0p and Pennon lifted its dividend per share by 7.3% to 38.59p. The company said earnings growth was driven by net tariff increases and higher demand at South West Water, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...