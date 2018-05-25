GVC Holdings reported a good start to the year and said it expects more cost synergies from its acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral. Total group net gaming revenue increased 7% over the 20-week period since the start of 2018, as UK retail sales were hit by adverse weather but total digital revenue increased 17%. The online gaming specialist, which completed the takeover of bookmaker LCL on 28 March, said it now was confident of extracting £130m of synergies by 2021 versus the £100m expected at the ...

