The solar facility will sell part of its power to a company near Toledo. Through a seven-year PPA, the buyer will cover around 40% of its energy needsGalicia-based EDF Solar has announced it has secured a seven-year PPA from an undisclosed buyer for the sale of electricity from a 7 MW PV plant it is developing in Toledo, central Spain. EDF Solar said the solar facility will cover 40% of the energy needs of a unit of the buyer located near Toledo, and that the project will be built on a 15-hectare site next year. The solar park will be built with around 21,000 modules with a power output of 335 ...

