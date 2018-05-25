Referring to the bulletin from Eniro AB's annual general meeting, held on April 25, 2018, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in the ordinary share in relations 1:100. The ordinary share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 29, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: ENRO Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0000718017 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 28, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011256312 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 29, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Eniro AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or +46 (8) 405 70 50.