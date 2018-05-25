The Turkish company, which has invested an initial $26.6 million in the manufacturing facility, hopes to raise its annual capacity to 1 GWTurkey-based CW Enerji has revealed plans for a 420 MW solar panel manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Antalya Organize Sanayi Bölgesi, near Antalya, in southern Turkey. The company said it will initially invest around TRL125 million ($26.6 million) in the project, and that at a later stage capacity may reach 1 GW. At the first stage, annual production capacity will be around 120 MW. According to the CW Enerji website, the company produces PV panels ...

