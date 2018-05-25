The Chinese giant wants to increase polysilicon production by 70,000 MT in two phases after construction work began at the start of this monthChina-based polysilicon manufacturer Daqo has announced it has received approval from the Chinese government for its plans to expand capacity by 70,000MT at its manufacturing facility in Shihezi, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The "Phase 4' plan - after a previous Phase 3B expansion - envisages an increase in capacity in two 35,000MT stages: Phases 4A and 4B. Construction on the new facilities started at the beginning of the month and pilot production ...

