Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that ICE Gilt futures achieved a record daily volume of 1.4 million contracts on May 24, 2018, an increase of 30% on the previous volume record of 1.1 million contracts set in August 2014. Open interest for ICE Gilt futures also continues to rise and is 945,870 contracts as at May 25, 2018.

Daily volume for Gilt futures has risen notably since the start of the year as market participants seek to hedge economic and political risk resulting from central bank monetary policy and Brexit. Average daily volume for ICE Gilt futures is 244,000 contracts year to date, up 18% from the same period in 2017.

The ICE Gilt market provides comprehensive coverage of the UK sovereign curve, including short, medium, long and ultra long contracts, which provide effective tools to manage price risk for UK debt exposure as well as basis trading opportunities across the curve.

Gilt futures and options trade alongside the benchmark Short Sterling and Euribor contracts providing one deep liquidity pool for UK and European interest rates as well as capital efficiencies for market participants through a wide array of margin offsets available at the clearing house.

On June 1st, ICE will add Three Month SONIA futures to its interest rate complex to provide more choice to customers for alternative reference rates.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key information Documents (KIDS)".

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2018.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005228/en/

Contacts:

ICE Investor Relations Contact:

Warren Gardiner

+1 770 835 0114

warren.gardiner@theice.com

investors@theice.com

or

ICE Media Contact:

Claire Miller

+44 20 7065 774

claire.miller@theice.com

media@theice.com