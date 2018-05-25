

Specialty apparel chain New York & Co. Inc. (NWY) reported a turnaround to profit for the first quarter, and increased its expectations for the Spring season.



GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 improved to $3.1 million or $0.05 per share compared to a loss of $4.2 million or $0.07 per share incurred a year ago.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company's first quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $3.9 million or $0.06 per share versus a loss of $2.7 million or $0.04 per share last year.



Net sales were $218.8 million, as compared to $209.9 million in the prior year, reflecting the combined effect of the shift of the calendar due to the 53rd week in fiscal year 2017, increased sales from Fashion to Figure and growth in eCommerce sales, partially offset by a reduced store count.



Guidance



For the Spring season, the company increased its expectations and now expects non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $5 million - $6 million versus last year's $1.2 million; and net sales to be up slightly.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), a provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, issued upbeat financial guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2019, while reporting higher-than-expected Q1 results.



First quarter net income was $44.3 million, compared to $37.0 million one year ago, an increase of 20% year-over-year. Earnings per share was $0.29 versus $0.24 last year.



Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $51.4 million, compared to $34.3 million one year ago, an increase of 50% year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.33, compared to $0.23 earned in the prior year period.



Total revenues for the first quarter were $195.5 million, up from $159.8 million one year ago, an increase of 22% year-over-year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.31 per share on revenue of $188.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Outlook:



Veeva projects second-quarter total revenues between $203 million and $204 million, non-GAAP operating income between $64 million and $65 million; and non-GAAP net income per share between $0.33 and $0.34. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $198.78 million for the quarter.



For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2019, the company expects total revenue to be in the range of $826 million - $830 million, non-GAAP operating income of $261 million - $265 million, and non-GAAP earnings of $1.36 - $1.38 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $818.82 million for fiscal 2019.



