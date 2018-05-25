GearBest to enter Turkish market with Xiaomi Redmi S2, premiere launch in June

ISTANBUL, Turkey, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading e-commerce platform GearBest will host the premiere launch of Xiaomi's Redmi S2 in Istanbul, Turkey. With a 16MP front camera powered by pixel binning technology and featuring AI Beautify, Redmi S2 sports a 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera, and is touted as the best Redmi phone for selfies. To announce the partnership and the launch of Redmi S2, GearBest is bringing Xiaomi smartphones and ecosystem products exhibition to Gamesweek Istanbul from June 6th to 10th, and press conference will be held on GearBest Pavilion on June 6th.

Premiere Launch in GamesweekIstanbul

Gamesweek Istanbul is held annually by the local leading exhibition brand CNR Holding, bringing over 3,000 foreign exhibitors each year, with the participation of phenomenal players, tourists, players of all ages and technology enthusiasts, game studios, universities and leading game companies, where the latest games and technologies will be exhibited.

As one of the main exhibitors in Gamesweek 2018, GearBest is organizing a partnership exhibition with Xiaomi to present its star products and launch the new smartphone on the set.

GearBest Localization

Bringing considerable global traffic and preferential policies, GearBest is scheduling to open up its platform to all individual sellers and brands in quarter four of 2018. More importantly, localization development is now considered as the priority for GearBest in Turkey. Partnered with local cargo, Istanbul warehouse is scheduled to officially operate in May with robot allocation. Aimed to achieve 50% of direct shipping from the warehouse, GearBest has established an office in Turkey, hiring locally to guarantee the best services for local customers.

GearBest is known for its customer service. "As for problem solving, GearBest is a moral firm," one customer commented on GearBest. "I've been shopping for 4 years, when I had problems, they always supported me." With live chat service and more intelligent tools, GearBest is speeding up the development progress in Turkey.

With over 160 million visitors worldwide each month, GearBest empowers local brands and products to go abroad and present in the global market, activating and promoting the internationalization of trade in Turkey. With years of exploration and accumulation, GearBest spares no efforts to becoming the best comprehensive e-commerce website in Turkey.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 flash sale will start in the second week of June. For more details, please check GearBest Facebook page or Xiaomi Turkey's Facebook page.

Website: tr.gearbest.com

About GearBest

Founded in 2014, GearBest is a leading global cross-border e-commerce B2C website, committed to providing great value shopping experience for global consumers. Bringing global goods to Turkey and exporting Turkish products to the world, GearBest will continuously play as a communication bridge between Turkey and the world.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by visionary entrepreneur Lei Jun and a group of accomplished engineers and designers, who believed that high-quality and well-designed technology products and services should be accessible to the world. The company's mission is to relentlessly build amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. With presence in more than 70 markets worldwide, Xiaomi is a global player that has successfully achieved a foothold in key international markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696444/Partnership_GearBest_Xiaomi.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696445/GearBest_homepage.jpg