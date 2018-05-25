With effect from May 30, 2018, the redemption shares in Mr Green & Co AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 15, 2018. Instrument: Redemption shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MRG IL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010974857 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155402 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.