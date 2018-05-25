New grid-connected PV systems from January to March totaled 246 MW, to take the nation's cumulative capacity to 8.3 GWFrance saw the deployment of 246 MW of new PV capacity in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry for an Ecological and Inclusive Transition (MTES). The figure is almost three times the capacity added in the same period a year earlier, when new installations totaled 86 MW. Last quarter's result, however, is down on the previous three months, which saw capacity additions reach 401 MW. The latest two quarters follow a growth trend ...

