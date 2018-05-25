Referring to the bulletin from Björn Borg AB's 's annual general meeting, held on May 17, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption, in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 28, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: BORG ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0009697246 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 25, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011036821 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 28, 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split with redemption, please contact Björn Borg AB and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com