B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher and Wickes owner Travis Perkins rallied on Friday as investors bet that disruption at Homebase would benefit the two after Australia's Wesfarmers sold Homebase for £1. Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers, which paid £340m for Homebase just two years ago, sold the UK DIY chain to restructuring specialist Hilco Capital. Hilco will revert the 24 Homebase stores trading under the Bunnings name across the UK to their original trading name following the disposal, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...