Calysto Communications, a global marketing communications agency specializing in raising awareness for the mobile, wireless, telecom, IT and IoT industries, today announced the launch of its new service offerings for technology B2B companies to help them prepare for the public relations opportunities and challenges presented by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR is a new data privacy mandate that impacts companies with users or customers in the EU, including the UK, and has been called the biggest change in data privacy in the last 20 years. GDPR will be enforced beginning May 25.

"One of the biggest mistakes companies make when it comes to GDPR is the public relations aspect-many are so fixed on being compliant that they are ignoring the real opportunities and challenges that come along with these new regulations," said Calysto CEO Laura Borgstede. "Alongside their compliance checklists, they should also be exploring their own company's opportunities in GDPR and preparing from a public relations and marketing communications perspective for both the good and the bad. The May 25 deadline for compliance is only the start of GDPR and companies need to prepare what they are messaging for the long term."

Calysto helps companies capitalize on the GDPR requirements through three key PR and marketing communications programs

GDPR Storytelling: Calysto will help companies strategically map out their GDPR story and messages. The agency will do this both for companies who do not directly have a product or service that helps with GDPR compliance and those that do.

Calysto has also developed a GDPR Handbook-"GDPR: What's the Role of PR?"-to help companies understand their GDPR opportunities as they relate to public relations opportunities and challenges. It includes detailed information and best practices on GDPR Storytelling, Crisis Communications, and Communicating to internal and external audiences.

To learn more about how Calysto can help you build and leverage your audiences with regards to GDPR, contact Marissa Evans at mevans@calysto.com, Laura Borgstede at laura.borgstede@calysto.com or visit www.Calysto.com.

About Calysto Communications

Calysto is a global marketing communications agency that specializes in raising awareness and driving value for companies in the mobile, wireless, telecom, IT and IoT markets. Founded in 1999, Calysto has focused solely on these industries, providing experienced, senior-level experts to lead our clients' communications efforts. Through our Strategic Business Framework, content marketing, public relations and social media strategies, we help strategically position our clients in the marketplace, and create award-winning programs that help them achieve their business and marketing goals. Learn more about Calysto at www.calysto.com.

