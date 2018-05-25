Barclays today announces the appointment of Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas, based in New York. Mr. Sandoz will lead Barclays' Americas Equities business across Cash, Derivatives (inclusive of EFS), and Prime.

Mr. Sandoz joins Barclays with 25 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Head of Equities and Execution Services at Nomura. In this role, Mr. Sandoz managed Global Equities and Execution Services, including Instinet, Equity Derivatives, and Prime Finance, as well as overall Equity strategy.

Prior to Nomura, Mr. Sandoz was Head of Global Foreign Exchange and Short-Term Interest Rate Trading at Credit Suisse. Earlier in his tenure at Credit Suisse, Mr. Sandoz was Co-Head of Equities for the Americas as well as Global Head of Cash Trading.

Stephen Dainton, Global Head of Equities, said: "We remain laser-focused on targeted growth across our product suite in the Americas, our dual home market and largest wallet opportunity. With his tremendous breadth of experience in Markets, I am confident Todd will drive our strategy and grow our business in the region. We have exceptional leadership in place across our Equities franchise to accelerate revenue growth, improve shareholder returns and create value for our clients."

Barclays' Equities business reported first quarter 2018 income up 28% against the prior year (up 43% on a USD basis), its best quarter in the last 11 quarters.

Notes to editors

Barclays' Equities business is a key part of its investment bank. With headquarters in the world's two largest equities hubs, London and New York, our sales, trading and research teams cover each of the major equities products, including cash, programs, flow derivatives and convertibles.

We help to inform institutional clients' understanding of trading events, sector trends and market dynamics. Our teams consult with clients to understand their investment and trading needs, and assist them in navigating the markets and accessing the liquidity needed to execute their investment strategies.

About Barclays

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, with a strong presence in our two home markets of the UK and the US.

With over 325 years of history and expertise in banking, Barclays operates in over 40 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people. Barclays moves, lends, invests and protects money for customers and clients worldwide.

For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.home.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005293/en/

Contacts:

Barclays

Brittany Berliner, 212-526-4894

Brittany.Berliner@barclays.com