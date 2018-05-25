A PV power plant will be located in Kopere, western Kenya, and will deliver electricity to local power provider KPLCKenya's state-owned utility, the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), has awarded French renewable energy company Voltalia a 20-year PPA for a 50 MW solar plant under development in Kopere, in Nandi County, western Kenya. According to Voltalia, the project had been launched by Martifer Solar, the Portuguese solar company it acquired in August 2016. "The project underlines the benefits of Martifer Solar's acquisition in order to reach our 2020 targets," said Voltalia CEO Sébastien ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...