We have enhanced our existing policies related to personal data so that our current practices and policies can be harmonized into an integrated compliance program.

With business interests around the globe SGS collects personal data from its customers, suppliers, employees, website users, job applicants, contractors, shareholders, partners and other third parties. As a company, we recognize that this data must be treated with caution and are committed to conducting our business in accordance with all relevant data protection and privacy laws of the countries in which we operate and in line with the highest standards of ethical conduct.

Our updated data privacy policy establishes core data values that guide how we operate globally. Download a copy > (http://www.sgs.com/-/media/global/documents/technical-documents/technical-guidelines-and-policies/privacy-policy/sgs-data-privacy-policy-a4-en-18-pr-05-english.pdf?la=en)

Our revised online privacy statement provides you with what you need to know about how we collect use, share and secure your personal data when visiting our websites. Read more > (http://www.sgs.com/en/online-privacy-statement)

Our online data privacy request form allows you to easily exercise your data subject rights anytime. You can also manage your communication preferences by accessing the SGS preference center - linked in the footer of SGS emails.

You will find all this information on our dedicated webpage Privacy at SGS. (http://www.sgs.com/en/privacy-at-sgs)

We remain fully committed to transparency with our customers and employees regarding our data collection, use, retention and sharing practices and we look forward to continue to support you in addressing your ongoing privacy needs and rights.

For further information, please contact our privacy team > (http://www.sgs.com/en/online-privacy-statement/privacy-request-form)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.