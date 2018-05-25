The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) has issued a tender to seek IPP advisory services for the fifth phase of the gargantuan solar plant. After launching the first four phases, which are set to reach a combined capacity of 1 GW, the emirate is now assessing how to reach the 5 GW target set for the project by 2030The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) has made the first step to implement the fifth phase of the ambitious Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar project in the United Arab Emirates - and Middle East - to date. DEWA is seeking IPP advisory ...

