Technavio projects the global packaged pumpkin craft beer marketto post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Innovative packaging is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth through 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005424/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaged pumpkin craft beer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the exponential rise in the number of microbreweries and other distribution channels worldwide, it has become imperative for vendors to differentiate their products from the competitors. The most important parameter for product differentiation is innovative packaging and attractive labeling. This factor establishes packaging innovation as a key growth driver for the packaged pumpkin craft beer market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising number of mergers and acquisitions in the craft beer industry as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global packaged pumpkin craft beer market:

Rising number of mergers and acquisitions in the craft beer industry

Increasing number of microbreweries and craft breweries are continuing to fuel the craft beer revolution in bars, pubs, and liquor stores across the world. With over 19000 microbreweries and 17000 craft breweries in 2016 represents close to 11% of the beer market in terms of revenue.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foralcoholic beveragesresearch, "The growth of the craft beer market has brought down the consumption of conventional beers in various regions. This is leading vendors in the beer industry to acquire small craft beer brewing companies to enter the craft beer market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the pumpkin craft beer market over the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global packaged pumpkin craft beer marketby product (bottled and canned) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The bottled beer segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for more than 71% of the market in 2017. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by close to 2% over the forecast period in favor of canned product segment.

In 2017, the global packaged pumpkin craft beer segment was dominated by the Americas with a revenue share of close to 61% followed by EMEA and APAC. A key influencing factor for increased sales in all the regions is growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of these beers. In addition, the growth of organized retail is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005424/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com