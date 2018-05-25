James Roper, sales and marketing director of ceramics manufacturer Churchill China, disposed of 24,000 ordinary shares in the AIM-listed firm on Friday, lowering his stake in the company to 9.21% of the group's issued share capital. Roper, who has worked for Churchill since 1973, sold his shares at an average price of 940.00p per share for a total of £225,600. Churchill reported a 5% increase in revenue to £53.5m and a 15% gain in pre-tax profits to £7.5m in its most recent trading year as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...