US stocks opened mostly lower on Wall Street on Friday ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, as a sell-off in energy shares weighed down on investor sentiment despite North Korea's conciliatory response to Trump's decision to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong-Un. At 1500 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.21% to 24,759.44 and 0.24% to 2,721.30, respectively, while the Nasdaq moved 0.14% firmer to 7,434.57. So far, the weakest sector of the day has been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...