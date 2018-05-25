Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK).

On May 7, 2018, during aftermarket hours, InnerWorkings revealed that "[t]he Company will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years. Accordingly, investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously issued financial statements for these periods, any earnings releases or other communications relating to these periods, or projections or estimates for any future periods."

On May 10, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against InnerWorkings, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that InnerWorkings' financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015 as well as all interim periods contained errors that required restating, and that InnerWorkings' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

